Crown honored in Dayton

NEW BREMEN — The Dayton Development Corp. honored Crown Equipment Corp. during the former’s annual meeting, Feb. 6, in Dayton.

The New Bremen firm’s plan for a $130 million expansion was named the Dayton Region’s 2018 Project of the Year.

“In October 2018, Crown Equipment Corp. announced plans for a new expansion. The $130 million expansion project will create 563 new jobs in multiple locations throughout the Dayton region. This expanded footprint in Ohio will allow the company additional assembly and manufacturing capacity and storage space, as well as expanded logistics capabilities, to fulfill the additional global demand for their many products,” said the Dayton Development Corp. in a release.

In September, the Sidney Daily News reported that the New Bremen Village Council had approved entering into a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with Crown that would give the company a 10-year, 100 percent tax abatement amounting to about $7.6 million. The report also noted that Crown had agreed to donate $2 million to the New Bremen Local Schools as part of the deal.

Thomasnet.com reported in October that the Ohio Tax Credit Authority had approved a 2 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit worth about $5.1 million and that the expansion would include work in Troy, Minster, New Knoxville, Celina and Fort Loramie in addition to New Bremen.

The new jobs are expected to generate some $28.5 million in additional payroll.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

