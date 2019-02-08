The next phase

Westerheide Construction employee Devin Kuch, of Bellefontaine, shovels floor tiles and plaster in the upstairs women’s bathroom of the Historic Sidney Theatre, recently. The current phase of renovating the old theater remodeling the two upstairs and two downstairs bathrooms.

Westerheide Construction employee Devin Kuch, of Bellefontaine, shovels floor tiles and plaster in the upstairs women’s bathroom of the Historic Sidney Theatre, recently. The current phase of renovating the old theater remodeling the two upstairs and two downstairs bathrooms. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN020119Renovate.jpg Westerheide Construction employee Devin Kuch, of Bellefontaine, shovels floor tiles and plaster in the upstairs women’s bathroom of the Historic Sidney Theatre, recently. The current phase of renovating the old theater remodeling the two upstairs and two downstairs bathrooms. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News