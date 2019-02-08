OneFifteen plans drug center in Dayton

DAYTON — OneFifteen, a new nonprofit ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with opioid addiction, has been established in Dayton to deploy a tech-enabled system of care to treat substance abuse disorders, that includes a behavioral health treatment center, rehabilitation housing and wrap-around services.

The ecosystem comprises OneFifteen Health, a taxable, nonprofit, management services organization that manages behavioral health services with the aim to advance evidence-based medicine for addiction, and OneFifteen Recovery, a tax-exempt organization that coordinates community-based, wrap-around services for patients.

OneFifteen is intended to provide the full continuum of care to patients, and the system will align with the National Academy of Medicine concept of a “learning health care system,” which continually improves treatment and outcomes by deriving insights from its operational and clinical data and advances best practices. The OneFifteen learning health care system will be integrated by Verily, an Alphabet company, and will apply analytics to measure the effectiveness of various interventions, while maintaining stringent standards for patient privacy and data security. Clinical care will be serviced by an operating partner of OneFifteen, Samaritan Behavioral Health Inc., a subsidiary of Premier Health.

“We are thrilled to launch OneFifteen in Dayton, Ohio, to support the recovery of people suffering from opioid-use disorder, and over time, other substance-use disorders,” said Marti Taylor, president and chief executive officer of OneFifteen. “Recovery is not a 28-day process and requires a long-term, holistic approach for success. OneFifteen will offer evidence-based care that addresses the many unmet needs of people in recovery, including vocational training and sober living. By taking a community-based, partnership-driven approach, the OneFifteen ecosystem is working to establish a virtuous cycle of recovery, creating an environment conducive to broader rehabilitation efforts.”

OneFifteen will provide services on one state-of-the-art campus, designed and developed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., to connect patients with social and other support services that are critical for long-term recovery, but fall outside of traditional models of care.

OneFifteen will begin seeing individuals for inpatient and outpatient care in the spring of 2019. The full campus is expected to be completed in 2020.

“Dayton has been at the epicenter of our national addiction crisis, and we have worked to share what we’ve learned through that experience with other communities,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “OneFifteen’s focus on continuously learning how to improve addiction treatment aligns closely with our community’s innovative and collaborative approach to this issue. I am thrilled to welcome OneFifteen to Dayton to join our robust ecosystem of partners tackling opioid addiction.”

Kettering Health Network and Premier Health, in addition to their leadership roles within the OneFifteen ecosystem, will be a part of the OneFifteen data integration models to support clinical care and will provide input on regional protocols and standards of care. Premier Health and Kettering Health Network are the two largest healthcare systems in the greater Dayton area and together have more than 180 years of experience serving the area.

“We are pleased to be a part of OneFifteen,” said Terry Burns, executive vice president of Kettering Health Network and president of Kettering Medical Center. “Through this partnership, we can use our resources to provide hope and healing to people suffering from opioid addiction. As a faith-based health system, we are called to serve our community’s greatest needs. Our mission of improving people’s lives is strengthened when we join together to address the opioid epidemic.”

“Addiction is a disease best defeated through a public health mindset,” said Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “The Dayton community has put a dent in our overdose crisis by adopting this mindset and through collaboration. We are pleased, along with Samaritan Behavioral Health, to be partners in this ambitious initiative, which goes hand-in-hand with our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. OneFifteen’s evidence-based approach should, over time, fine-tune local efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse and heal our communities.”