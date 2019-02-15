PUCO seeks commissioner nominees

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term commencing upon appointment by the governor and ending, April 10, 2021.

Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m., Feb. 28.

The PUCO Nominating Council is a broad-based 12-member panel that screens candidates for the position of PUCO commissioner. The PUCO comprises five commissioners appointed to rotating, five-year terms by the governor. The commissioners are responsible for regulating Ohio’s investor-owned public utilities.

After reviewing the resumes of all applicants, the Nominating Council will narrow the list to those most qualified for the position. On March 14, the Nominating Council will meet to interview the selected applicants and recommend four finalists to Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor will have 30 days to either appoint a commissioner from the list or request a new list from the Nominating Council. The governor’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

The full text of the commissioner position posting is available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov.