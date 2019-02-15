Edward Jones: Great place to work

SIDNEY — Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks No. 7 on the 2019 Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

This year marks the firm’s 20th year on the list.

“At Edward Jones, we believe there are two relationships that form the foundation of our firm and how we work: the relationships we have with our clients and the relationships we have with one another,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. “That’s what makes this recognition so significant. It represents our associates’ longstanding commitment to creating an environment where each of us can do our best work in service of our clients.”

To commemorate this 20-year milestone, Edward Jones is planning a year-long celebration honoring the firm’s history and culture.

The firm intends to plant 20 trees on the 750-acre farm that the late Ted and Pat Jones shared during their married life in Williamsburg, Missouri. Pat Jones lived there until her death in December 2018. Ted Jones was the visionary behind the Edward Jones’ one-financial-adviser-branch-office business model and a conservationist who turned an abandoned railroad into a state park.

