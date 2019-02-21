Ratermann serves customers in all walks of life

SIDNEY — The year 2018 was no exception for Ratermann Custom Home Builders (RCHB) successes. From small home remodel projects to large commercial properties, RCHB continued to service customers in all walks of life.

In 2018, RCHB successfully completed multiple customers’ dream homes, three townhomes now for sale in the Stone Bridge Estates subdivision and several remodeling projects. RCHB also completed a commercial property for a small business owner in Piqua, Ohio, that has already improved the owner’s overall business traffic and client satisfaction. 2019 is looking like another busy year for RCHB.

“We have already kicked off the New Year with various residential projects and a large interior commercial remodel,” said Todd and Frank Ratermann.

Their report continues about Ratermann Custom Home Builders:

So what sets RCHB apart? The details. Our goal is to make building your dream home or remodeling project a great personal experience. All of the homes we build and all of the existing homes we have remodeled are customized to meet the needs and wants of our customers. All floorplans are drawn in house on a CAD system that allows us to make changes very quickly. If you have drawings of your own, we can convert them to our drawing system and customize them as well. Some of the other benefits we can provide include ensuring entire home functionality and flow. We make sure things like the kitchen/living area, bedrooms, and garage size are right for the client. We also configure the locations of the mechanicals of the home like the furnace and hot water heater so the home heats and cools efficiently. We make a concerted effort to include everything in our fully detailed estimate sheet, enabling us to work with customers on every step of the construction process.

According to Todd Ratermann, president of Ratermann Custom Home Builders, “We contribute our continued success to our employees, business partners, and our customers. Our emphasis on integrity, attention to quality, and building lasting relationships is why we are still servicing our community for nearly 50 years.”

RCHB holds memberships in National Federation of Independent Businesses; Shelby County Chamber of Commerce; Shelby County Safety Council; and Certified Pella Contractor.