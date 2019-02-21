Area Energy & Electric acquires Cincinnati contractor

SIDNEY — Area Energy & Electric Inc. recently purchased Brennan Electric, Inc., a Cincinnati electrical contractor that completes residential, commercial, and industrial projects in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana announced Todd Weigandt, CEO/president and majority owner of Area Energy & Electric Inc.

Founded in 1972 by Tim Brennan, the Cincinnati operation will retain the name Brennan Electric because of its great reputation, said Todd Weigandt, CEO of Area Energy & Electric.

Weigandt declined to disclose financial terms of the deal, but he said it included all the employees, 20 trucks and all of Brennan Electric’s equipment and buildings.

“We plan to grow the branch,” Weigandt said. “I think we’ll expand the industrial work, including a lot of manufacturing. Down the road we will offer some mechanical services out of the Cincinnati office. Area also does a lot of commercial and industrial plumbing, heating and air conditioning, piping, and fabrication.”

Brennan Electric specialized in electrical contracting, electrical design and electrical engineering. The firm has clients throughout Hamilton, Butler, and Warren counties, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

The company billed 340 customers in 2018, including commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural clients stated Brennan.

As many as a half-dozen Brennan trucks could be in Indian Hill some days, working as subcontractors on some of the most expensive new houses being built in the region.

“You would know all these names,” Brennan said of the homeowners. “They are prominent Cincinnati names.”

Brennan Electric, now a division of Area Energy, will keep regional headquarters at 6859 Cemetery Drive in Miamitown. Brennan’s 25 employees are being retained, said Joe Lachey, the Area Energy vice president who is overseeing the Brennan office until a manager is hired.

Area Energy hopes to grow the Brennan workforce by 10 employees in 2019, including foreman, journeymen and apprentices, Lachey said. Three have already been hired.

Lachey and Brennan met as result of the two companies working on a job together in Columbus.

Brennan, 67, stepped down as CEO, but the Ross resident will be an advisor as he edges into retirement.

“Todd, Joe and I got to know each other, and they knew I didn’t have a family person to take over,” Brennan said. “Most of our long-term employees have been here 40 years and are heading for retirement, and nobody was interested here in trying to take over the ship.”

Brennan electric is Area Energy’s third acquisition in 10 years. In addition to its Sidney headquarters, Area has offices in Columbus, Marysville, Marion and Greensburg, Ind.

“Our Strategy has always been to continue to grow,” Weigandt said. “As our customer base allow us to do that, we can offer additional opportunities to employees currently on our team. Right now, with the acquisition of Brennan Electric, we employ over 480 people. As the company grows, we have management opportunities that need to be filled. We promote from within, and we have 264 trucks on the road every day. This acquisition fit perfectly with our business plan of growth for the future” stated Weigandt.