Buckeye Electrical Products experiences significant growth in 2018

BOTKINS — Buckeye Electrical Products, located in Botkins, has again experienced significant growth in 2018. Buckeye Electrical specializes in manufacturing custom electrical assemblies for various applications and customers.

“Our products are utilized in fields such as commercial, entertainment, medical, recreational, and military. These products can range from wire harnesses and custom box builds to coils and printed circuit boards,” said Kevin Platfoot, Buckeye Electrical Products vice president/head of operations.

His report continues:

A large part of this growth is contributed to the increase in the production of wire harnesses for the recreational industry. The most notable sign of growth in 2018 was the expansion of their production facility. The existing building, located in the Botkins Industrial Park, offered 13,200 square feet, while the new extension will provide an additional 4,800 square feet. Buckeye Electrical currently employs approximately 40 individuals.

We are anticipating similar growth for 2019. Everyone in the industry and even across different industries seem to be busting at the seams with new work, and we hope that trend continues throughout the next year. We plan to hire an additional 5-10 individuals this year to meet the growing demands of our customers. Our schedule flexibility and family-business mentality makes our company a great alternative for those not wanting or not able to work in a factory setting.

We would like to thank all of our customers and employees for all of their contribution to our success. Our customers have given us some incredible opportunities, and we’ve been able to make it happen. We are also very thankful for our entire staff, as they all deserve recognition for all of their hard work throughout the past year.

We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices, and we are looking forward to additional growth in the coming year. We encourage you to check out our website at www.buckeyeelectrical.com. Contact us about your company’s needs and receive quotes on any new, modified, or custom orders at 937-693-7519 or by email at mail@buckeyeelectrical.com.