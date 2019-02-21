Behr Design expands marketing options

SIDNEY — Behr Design continued growth in 2018 adding new clients as they continued to focus on growing their business, as well as expand service offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of modern business marketing.

“We’ve seen growth specifically in the areas of social media management, website development, branding, and exterior signage solutions. As part of this growth, Behr Design works with local clients and clients all over the state of Ohio with facilities in other states. These clients include and serve the senior-living, manufacturing, service, retail, contractors, engineering, and industrial markets to name a few. Our experience in multiple markets is a backbone of our continued success,” said Kevin M. Behr, co-owner of Behr Design.

Signage continued to be another source of growth in 2018.

“We focus on providing cost effective, low-maintenance signage solutions for our clients. Whether it’s an exterior sign, internal wall graphics, way finding, vinyl graphics, or a combination of all of these, our design experience allows us to maintain continuity within the client’s brand. We also offer digital LED board integration into our signage. Keeping your brand top of mind is very important. We work with our clients to provide a complete solution from permit applications to design to production through installation,” adds Chad M. Stewart, co-owner of Behr Design.

While web development continues to be a strong area of growth and opportunity, we have also been working with clients to manage their social media.

“Social media management is a great way to increase social engagement with your brand. We will post content on your social media platforms as well as interact with your followers. The goal of our posts will be to engage your followers on a consistent basis and create more visibility and loyalty to your brand. In a nutshell, rather than you taking the time to manage your brand’s social media or hiring a full-time employee to do this, we do it for you! Many of our clients know they need a social media presence, but don’t know where to start. The biggest thing we stress is that you need a plan and strategy for your social media. Just making a post is not enough. Each post needs to coincide with the overall sales and marketing strategies/goals of the organization,” said Stewart.

“Thought provoking ideas and creative work are valuable, but the best measure of project success is the impact it provides for your company. In addition to website development and social media, we also offer other digital marketing services such as website hosting, video integration, and e-mail marketing campaigns. We’ll do what it takes prove that your efforts are moving your business forward,” said Stewart.

Behr goes on to say, “Traditional means of marketing such as brochures, direct mail, print ads, printed newsletters and trade show graphics are still very important and should not be overlooked. There is still a need for these in your marketing mix.”

Entering 2019, we are truly excited about all the opportunities and projects that this year has in store. We have the in-house talent, resources, and capabilities to develop complete marketing strategies and all the support collateral that goes with it; whether it is something in print, new signage, something virtual, or just a good solid marketing plan to guide them. In a time where there are so many potential providers available for every service a company could need, it is still a major asset for our clients to have someone overseeing the whole process to make sure their message is delivered in a clear, consistent way.

For more information about Behr Design or their services, please call 937-492-5704, visit www.BehrDesign.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.