Nagel Excavating is a family affair

SIDNEY — Dave Nagel Excavating is a family-owned and operated professional excavating company with over 90 years of combined experience in excavating.

“Having drawn from three generations, we’ve made our name by providing the highest quality excavation services to residential and commercial clients throughout Shelby and surrounding counties,” said owner Dave Nagel.

The business was started by my father, Kenny Nagel, in 1986 as a side business. In my early 20’s I began working for the company full time. I would work on a job all day and then when my father would get off work from his full-time job with the Local 18 Operators Union and he would come to the job site to show me how I could have attacked it a different way in order to be more efficient. Now I have come full circle, as I am the one teaching my son, David Jr., how to approach a job in the most efficient way.

Together with a team of employees that have unlimited pride and experience in their field, we had a busy and rewarding 2018. Significant utilities and sitework projects included a new pre-treatment sewer plant that was constructed at Kings Command in Versailles and two Magic Tunnel car wash developments in Sidney and Bellefontaine. Significant Public projects included the complete road reconstruction on Spring Street in Port Jefferson and the demo and site work for a new hanger at Hartzell Airport in Piqua.

We are anticipating that 2019 will surpass 2018’s workload. With the economy doing as well as it is, businesses are already investing in their infrastructure and are eager to get projects underway. This is the first time I can remember having been awarded two substantial jobs in January. We will be doing the utilities and sitework for the utility expansion project in Anna as well as the site work for a solar field in Piqua. The bidding prospects continue to present themselves and we are grateful for the opportunities to quote on additional work for 2019.

As a family-owned and operated business, we are dedicated to creating lasting relationships with every client, based on a foundation of trust and quality.

The company is located at 10491 State Route 47 West.