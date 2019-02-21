Wells Brothers supports many industries

ANNA — Much has changed over the last 30 years, but the Wells Brothers mission statement still holds true today, “Treat the customer and my co-workers as I would like to be treated.”

In 1989, Wells Brothers, Inc started in the home of Curt and Sandy Wells. Jump ahead 30 years and Wells Brothers is now a 150 employee organization that supports many different industries ranging from food to plastics to automotive to general manufacturing.

“We have many local projects as well as a few that have taken us to Boston, Massachusetts, Foley, Alabama, and Denver Colorado. Even with the growth and changes, the same mission statement is in place today. It is proudly posted on our breakroom wall, as well as in our shop where we hold our bi-monthly company and safety meetings. By keeping this ideal at the forefront of everything we do, we have seen great growth in the business,” said Curt Wells.

The company’s report continues:

Wells Brothers has multiple divisions including: industrial electric, industrial plumbing, HVAC, metal fabrication and assembly, machine rigging, material handling, concrete & light construction. We strive to be the only contractor our customers will need. We can tackle projects from start to finish. There are many benefits of working with one company, one contractor and one contact person – for all phases of your project including: elimination of scheduling conflicts between contractors, confusion about “which contractor is responsible for what portion of the work”, and streamlining the entire process to increase efficiency and overall quality assurance.

Looking back over all 30 years, there have been some struggles, but it always comes back to our mission statement and a consistent saying from Curt Wells, “Do the right things for the right reasons and good things will happen.” Through both the good and challenging times, we have seen growth. We can attribute this to to a solid base of local customers in Shelby, Auglaize, and Allen counties, as well as employees that do quality workmanship.

Where are things heading in 2019? With the existing backlog moving into the new year combined with some strong opportunities locally, we are looking forward to what shows potential to be another great year. Many of our local customers are still expanding production and adding capacity. This expansion and capital investment will prove to support 5 to 10 percent growth in 2019. This growth has the potential of being higher, however, our focus is going to be supporting our existing customers with our current employees. We will continue to grow our internal employees and look for new employees to add to our family for future growth of our business.

Wells Brothers has added many new positions over the last few years. We have also added numerous opportunities for our employees to increase their skills and knowledge including: on-site development training, tuition reimbursement, and becoming an accredited facility for NCCER training. Many employees have already participated in the classes offered, expressed interest in upcoming classes, or utilized tuition reimbursement funds. The development and growth opportunities for our employees is always a top priority.

I think we can all agree that the last 30 years has brought many exciting changes to our local economy and world economy. Wells Brothers has seen many exciting changes going from the family basement and 3 employees to just shy of 200,000 sq. ft of space and 150 employees Curt, Jerry and Sandy Wells want to thank our employees, our customers, and our community for our continued success. We look forward to a successful 2019!

For more information on Wells Brothers capabilities please check us out at www.wellsbrothers.com