Garmann/Miller achieves milestone

MINSTER– A 25th anniversary celebration wasn’t the only milestone Garmann/ Miller achieved in 2018. The full-service architectural and engineering firm opened an office in Columbus last spring to complement its Minster location and better serve a broadening client base.

CEO Eric Baltzell, PE, said the company has seen significant growth statewide, and having a home in the capital region allows it to attract new business that adds to an already strong K-12 and higher education portfolio.

“Our client relationships are the foundation of our success, and we’re excited to forge new partnerships in central Ohio and beyond,” Baltzell said.

Highlighting GMAE’s 2018 industry accomplishments was a national ranking of 96 on Building Design+Construction magazine’s Giants 300 Report for top green architecture firms. Sustainable architecture seeks to minimize the environmental impact of buildings, and the Garmann/Miller team is proud to contribute in this effort by earning eight Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold and nine Silver certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council.

In addition to its LEED elementary and high school buildings, GMAE has designed several higher education facilities and vocational centers, which include the Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, the Millstream Technical Career Center in Findlay and the Apollo Career Center in Lima. All three venues have received LEED Gold certification.

Innovation defines Garmann/Miller’s approach for each of its disciplines—architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture, technology and construction administration. For education clients, its designers collaborate with school districts to deliver fresh, flexible spaces. From modern seating options to multi-use rooms with state-of-the-art lighting and audio/video functions, GMAE’s designers are redefining how today’s students learn.

“Studies show that student-centered learning environments are producing better results,” said Becky Baumer, a GMAE interior designer who gathers feedback from teachers and students in the design phase. “There’s a tangible benefit of how these spaces improve academic performance.”

The interiors team is partnering with in-house architecture and engineering departments on several large-scale projects, which include a new junior/senior high school building that’ll serve 800 students for Fostoria City Schools and a multi-phased renovation and new builds for Southwest Licking School District. Also on the 2019 to-do list is designing a 467,500 square-foot addition for Miami Valley Career Technical Center in Englewood.

A few notable projects were completed in 2018 while several continue with design or construction. New education facilities such as Ayersville and Liberty Center opened this school year, and Clear Fork Valley welcomed its students into two new elementary buildings last month. Lincolnview Community Center is a diverse facility that serves both the school and public with its multi-purpose rooms, weight training space, basketball courts, batting cages and a four-lane track.

“We felt what better way to give back to our community than to develop a unique facility to be a hub where people not only can watch events but improve their own wellness,” said Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder.

Garmann/Miller’s resume isn’t limited to the educational market as the firm has found a niche in doing municipal work. In late 2018 it was awarded the contract to design a new juvenile/probate court for Hancock County, while the village of New Bremen is enjoying its GMAE-designed Public Works and Police and EMS facilities.

The firm was founded in 1993 by architects Brad Garmann and Bruce Miller. The duo transitioned its leadership to Baltzell and COO Chris Monnin, PE, in 2017. Most recently GMAE accepted an award from American Electric Power Ohio for being a recognized Energy Efficiency Solution Provider in 2018.

To learn more visit garmannmiller.com.