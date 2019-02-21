Middendorf Builders continue growth in 2018

FORT LORAMIE — The year 2018 was another busy one for Middendorf Builders Inc, and the new home builder attributes its success to the dedication of its skilled workforce and the company’s commitment to construction excellence.

Middendorf Builders has been constructing new homes in the area since 1996, establishing a reputation as the premier home builder in Shelby County.

“Middendorf Builders care about what we do and take great pride in providing our customers excellent quality and value,” said President Mitch Middendorf.

His report continues:

We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2018 and fully anticipate a successful 2019 designing and constructing new homes and additions for local residents.

Middendorf Builders specializes in working with their clients’ dreams and ideas, and turning them into a reality with a finished product they will be 100 percent satisfied with.

Middendorf Builders completed six new home projects in 2018 along with addition and remodeling projects. The upswing in the construction industry continued in 2018. We had so many projects on the books in 2018, we unfortunately had to decline a lot of project opportunities that came our way during the year. Adding additional numbers to our workforce and adding quality subcontractors in 2019 will enable us to take on more project opportunities when available. We never like to turn work down.

With the increasing demand for new homes in 2018, Middendorf Builders has been focusing on their residential subdivision project called “Timber Trail Subdivision” in Anna. “Each building site is over ½ acre, all sites have village utilities and the subdivision is conveniently located just minutes from Interstate 75 and Honda Manufacturing. 10 out of the 32 building sites are wooded with two of these wooded home sites over 1 acre in size. The properties in the subdivision have a 4-year tax abatement, which on a $300,000 property is over $13,200 in tax savings. We have 14 out of the 32 building sites sold and will continue to focus on developing our subdivision to give the village of Anna a wonderful area of homes the community will be proud of. We have plans to construct 3 additional homes in Timber Trail starting in the spring of 2019”, states Middendorf.

“We are preparing for new challenges and opportunities that 2019 will bring and we hope to build on the accomplishments of the past 22 years we have been in business. We look forward to working with our new clients in 2019 to provide them with an enjoyable, full service building experience. We would like to thank our past customers and look forward to establishing new relationships with new customers in 2019.

Further information about Middendorf Builders Inc. can be found at www.middendorfbuilders.com or you may call them at 937-295-4219.