Ferguson sees change in leadership in 2018

SIDNEY — 2018 was a year Ferguson Construction Company was able to experience success in each of its regions, modify structure and leadership to position for future growth, and celebrate their employees and their commitment to quality, safety and customer service.

In 2018, Ferguson made a historic change in leadership within the company. Martin “Mick” Given became the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors after 18 years as president. In this new role, Given will lead the corporate strategic planning efforts for Ferguson. Douglas Fortkamp has transitioned from executive vice president and operations manager to president and has assumed the daily leadership role of the company. Along with these changes, Jason Stiver has been named vice president of operations and as senior vice president, Tom Snapp has taken on additional corporate responsibilities.

Given’s report continues:

Ferguson’s home office in Sidney continues to benefit from strong growth in the manufacturing sector. Larger projects for Emerson Climate Technologies, Crown Equipment, and FlexArm were among the most visible work in 2018, although it was not solely these projects that demonstrate the company’s commitment to this region. In 2018, Ferguson performed projects for over 125 different regional companies, ranging from large building additions and new construction, to smaller remodels and highly sensitive health care renovations. Clients such as Wilson Health, Honda, and Hobart continue to repurpose existing space, creating a new and growing opportunity for Ferguson. Ferguson has partnered with many of our regional clients to support the Workforce Partnership Program in Shelby County and believes that this program not only enables them to promote the trade opportunities of construction, but also promotes Shelby County and career opportunities as a whole.

Ferguson’s largest growth has occurred in its regional offices. To accommodate this growth, Ferguson has restructured responsibilities for each region’s General Manager and has created advancement opportunities for their employees.

In Ferguson’s Dayton Office, Jeff King was promoted to general manager in 2018. This office continued to expand its services and client base. Manufacturing projects in the Dayton market include Hematite, CIL Isotopes, PMO, and Select Industries. Ferguson continued to perform many large and small projects for a number of universities in the area including the University of Dayton, Central State (Xenia), Clark State (Xenia) and Miami University. Ferguson’s commercial projects have been the Xenia YMCA, Salvation Army Kroc Center, and University of Dayton Office Building for The Dayton Foundation, The Dayton Development Coalition and Fitz Center. The healthcare market remained very active with numerous projects for Premier Health including the renovation of the MVH Berry Center and the construction of numerous Premier Health Urgent Cares.

2018 marked the opening of Ferguson’s relocated Columbus facility. Ferguson constructed a new 11,000-square-foot facility just north of Easton Town Center to accommodate our growth from 20 to nearly 100 employees in just two years. Led by General Manager Ben Lindsey, this office successfully completed projects for The Ohio State University Athletics, OSU East Hospital, and the OhioHealth System. Ferguson also secured contracts for several signature projects that began in 2018 and will complete in 2019. These include significant developments at Easton Town Center, a large manufacturing facility for Nifco, and a new four-story office/entertainment complex for Franklin Peak. Ferguson’s Columbus team will continue to bring the values and commitment to customer service that Ferguson is known for to this region including utilizing their self-performing trades to deliver cost savings and effective schedule management to their clients. Ferguson expects the Columbus office to be a tremendous area of growth and opportunity in 2019.

Ferguson’s Indiana office saw 2018 as a year of transition and preparation for the future. While completing significant projects for Honda-Indiana, Sunright Manufacturing, Valeo, and Ivy Tech during the year, Ferguson remained strong in the Central Indiana market. Growth opportunities and market forces have led Ferguson to plan for the relocation of this office to Indianapolis in early 2019. This location will provide the ability to service our existing clients while opening new opportunities to the vast Indianapolis market. This new office location, which is scheduled to open in April 2019, will be capable of accommodating three times our current staff. Led by General Manager Clay Smith, the Indiana office holds great promise for a successful 2019.

Ferguson was proud to recognize five employees with 35 years and one employee with 45 years of continuous employment during the company’s annual Christmas party. The dedication of these six gentlemen; Brian Hendershot, Craig Zimmerman, Joe Thompson, Phil Clark, Walt Hartke and Dave Shonk demonstrates the exemplary relationship that Ferguson strives to have with its team members. Ferguson congratulates these gentlemen for all their years of service.

2019 looks to be another strong year for business opportunities. As Ferguson enters its 99th year they would like to thank each and every one of our employees for helping them achieve these goals, as well as all of their customers that have the confidence and trust in Ferguson Construction to be a part of their construction team.