U.S. Bank experiences deposit, wealth management growth

SIDNEY — The year 2018 was a strong one for U.S. Bank in Northern Ohio.

“We saw deposit growth as well as wealth management growth and are positioned well for 2019. We continued our strong sales activity and expanded customer relationships across our businesses, supported by investments in our team, technology and innovation,” said Andy Counts, regional president for the U.S. Bank Northern Ohio Region.

His report continues:

Last year, we launched a fully digital small business lending experience in the third quarter that has generated small business digital adoption over the past few months and two-thirds of funded deals were approved in one day or less. Last year we also launched the U.S. Bank Simple Loan, which is a quick and convenient way for our checking customers to borrow up to $1,000 to take care of planned and unplanned expenses. As we look to 2019, we will continue to strive to provide our customers the best possible banking experience.

U.S. Bank invests in programs designed to serve local community needs. Through the U.S. Bank Foundation Community Possible platform, we invest our time, resources and passion in economic development by supporting efforts to create stable jobs, better homes and vibrant communities. In 2018 the U.S. Bank Foundation awarded $140,300 in grants to 46 organizations in Northern Ohio.

U.S. Bank employees are passionate about the communities where they work and live. Our Northern Ohio Region employees served on over 16 local boards and participated in more than 20 financial seminars, where they employed their expertise to educate and motivate members of the community to achieve their financial goals.

We are proud of how our people strive to be the most trusted choice every day and for a fourth year in a row, we were named to the Ethisphere Institute’s list of World’s Most Ethical Companies. In addition, “Fortune” magazine recognized U.S. Bank as a 2019 World’s Most Admired Company, naming it the world’s most admired superregional bank for the ninth consecutive year.

I would like to thank all our customers and employees for their continued support of U.S. Bank. I also want to thank our local Advisory Board for their continued support and leadership throughout the year. Our advisory board includes: Timothy Geise, retired president, Dickman Supply Inc.; Martin Given, president, Ferguson Construction Company; Mark Hamler, president, Hamler Gingrich Insurance; Diane Meyer, motivational speaker; Bradley Smith, assistant treasurer, Crown Equipment Corporation; Steven Staley, vice president, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; and Jerrold Stammen, retired president, North Star Hardware & Implement Company.

About Community Possible

Community Possible is the corporate giving and engagement platform at U.S. Bank, focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play. The company invests in programs that provide stable employment, a safe place to call home and a community connected through arts, culture, recreation and play. Philanthropic support through the U.S. Bank Foundation and corporate giving program reached nearly $57 million in 2018. Visit www.usbank.com/communitypossible.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner.