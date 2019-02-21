Shelby County continues to experience growth

SIDNEY — Shelby County continued to experience positive growth and job creation throughout 2018. Continued low employment, new investment and job creation are indicators of sustained economic growth. Shelby County continues to be the leading county in manufacturing employment with the highest per capita employment in the State of Ohio.

“The following is a list of key projects and initiatives during 2018,” said James Hill, executive director of Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership.

• Airstream – Airstream broke ground on a $40 million, 750,000-square-foot facility in Jackson Center in August. The facility will support increased production and the creation of 200 additional jobs. The new facility will be powered by renewable energy credits and will include a new production area, a state-of-the-art training center, and new employee amenities.

• Emerson continues construction related to the $100 renovation of its labs and offices in Sidney. The company has completed construction of a two-story office addition and continues additional renovations throughout the 1 million square-foot facility.

• Botkins Spec- A new 20,000 square-foot speculative industrial building already has signed a lease agreement with a tenant who will invest and create jobs in Botkins. The investment group is considering building a second building in the near future.

• 1157designconcepts – The company constructed a new 16,000 square-foot facility to meet the needs of its growing recognition business. 1157designconcepts works with more than 2,500 major colleges, leading medical centers, hospitals, independent schools and not-for-profits throughout the U.S.

• Quality Steel Fabrication – Quality Steel recently purchased and expanded the facility at 2500 Fair Road in Sidney. The expanded facility now totals 30,000 square-foot.

• Lippert Component Inc Expands in Jackson Center – A 15,000 square-foot expansion of Lippert in Jackson Center will allow the company to produce additional trailer chassis and hire 10 additional employees. Lippert is a tier-one supplier serving the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, trailer, marine, and bus industries.

• Continued Growth at Victory Machine and Fab – A company that was started in a two-car garage in 2001, recently consolidated and expanded into a 40,000 square-foot facility on Vandemark Road in Sidney. The company currently employs more than 40 individuals.

• Extended Stay Hotel Coming to Sidney – Sunrise Hospitality plans to develop a modern 78-room extended stay hotel under the Marriott brand. Sunrise Hospitality is the owner and operator of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sidney.

• Loves Travel Stop completed construction of their new facility on Fair Road and I-75 in Sidney. The facility is now open and held a ribbon cutting ceremony in January.

• Magic Tunnel Express Car Wash – A new Magic Tunnel carwash was completed at 2680 Michigan St., Sidney. The facility offers express car wash and dry in as little as 3 minutes.

• STAR House Construction – This unique 4,269 square-foot facility will provide safe transitional housing for up to 20 male residents who are seeking to maintain sobriety after release from incarceration.

• Micropolitan Award – The city of Sidney was again recognized as a Top 100 Micropolitan City by Site Selection Magazine. The city tied for 18th based on five significant investment projects taking place the previous year. Sidney ranked 32nd on the list in 2016.

Economic Development Visioning – Business and Community Leaders have been meeting to develop a shared economic vision for the community. Currently teams have been formed to work on several priority issues.

• Hometown Opportunity – Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership and the Workforce Partnership continue to support Hometown Opportunity, a job posting – job search website for Shelby, Darke, Mercer and Auglaize Counties. For more information, visit HometownOpportunity.com

Current indicators show continued growth for 2019 with several new projects being discussed.