Francis Schulze Company experiences continued growth

RUSSIA — Francis Schulze Company, located in Russia, Ohio, specializes in the wholesale distribution of building materials to lumber dealers, retail home centers and door specialists throughout the Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky markets.

“Francis Schulze Company is honored to partner with manufactures of the finest building products available in the industry. Top quality brand names such as Masonite Entry Door Systems, Schlage & Maxgrade Hardware, Superior Aluminum Products (in Russia, OH), Safe-Way Garage Doors, Lift-Master Openers, Crown Millwork, Gerkin Storm Doors, Mastic Vinyl Shutters and American Folding Stairways,” said Ken Francis, president. “The success of Francis Schulze Company would not be possible without the professional support of its business partners throughout the country.”

His report continues:

The gratitude of our customer base at Francis Schulze Company goes out to several levels.

Residential and commercial property owners, professional contractors and our group of long time loyal dealers all represent our building products. The positive customer representation of our product lines has been essential to our continued growth during this lengthy period of economic development in the building materials industry. We say “Thank You” to all of these customers for your continued business support throughout the many years.

The year 2018 was another positive one of growth for Francis Schulze Company. The residential building market continued to show optimistic results in housing data throughout our distribution territory in the Midwestern states. The continued progress of the remodel market and our expansion of prefinished entry door systems added to the overall advancement of the company. Sustaining trend design changes, successful multi-family housing projects and the market share advancement of light commercial door systems has allowed Francis Schulze Company to continue progression in the wholesale building industry.

The company is looking forward to 2019 as another encouraging year in the building industry. Building permits, residential housing forecast, multi-family construction data and overall positive economic conditions point toward a favorable outlook for 2019.

Anticipated challenges to the company in 2019 will continue. We see these challenges as an opportunity to strengthen our team building principles by working together to resolve these encounters. Employee obtainability, rising cost of raw materials, health insurance and transportation expenses will remain a major emphasis toward setting budgets for the upcoming year.

Francis Schulze Company would like to thank all of its employees for their longtime commitment. The company’s greatest asset is its employees. Our 35 employees are all truly dedicated and strive to meet the highest detailed quality with the desire to maintain extreme levels of efficiency. Company success is dependent upon all of our employees and they are all very much appreciated.

The company promise to quality products, manufacturing excellence and superior customer service while sustaining cost effective principles has made Francis Schulze Company the wholesale distributor of choice for over 60 years. For more information about our company and detailed data about our product lines of building materials visit our website at www.francisschulze.com.