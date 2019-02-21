Another great year for Sollmann Electric Company

SIDNEY — Sollmann Electric Company, located at 310 E. Russell Road, Sidney, Ohio, had another successful year in 2018.

“Our sales have continued to increase and we completed several impressive projects in 2018,” reports Jeramie Sollmann, president.

His report continues:

The Topre America Corporation Phase 2 Building Addition in Springfield, Ohio, was one of those impressive projects. The 108,675-square-foot new construction project consisted of 63,305 square feet of manufacturing space including a 20-foot deep press pit, and a 24,29- square-foot office addition. The addition was needed to add office and manufacturing space as well as a 21,075 square foot area for the facility utilities equipment. The project also included installing electric and connecting power to the new press equipment. Electrical construction started in November 2017 and the project was completed in August 2018. Alan Hartke was the project manager on this project and Brian Baker was the project foreman.

The Mary Rutan Hospital New Urgent Care & Medical Office Building in Bellefontaine, Ohio, was another major project completed in 2018. The state-of-the-art 77,050-square-foot, three-story new medical facility is equipped with full-service urgent care as well as therapy and sports medicine. Alan Hartke was the project manager on this project and Dustin Keener was the project foreman.

Some of the other major projects completed in 2018 include: Hematite New Production Facility, Englewood, Ohio; Wayne Trail Building Addition, Fort Loramie, Ohio; Midwest Express New Building, East Liberty, Ohio; and The Dannon Company New Building for Logoplaste, Minster, Ohio.

Our continued success comes from our highly-skilled electricians and professional staff. We are very fortunate to have a high retention rate of employees both in the field and in the office. Our electricians make up 200 years of combined employment with Sollmann Electric and our office staff makes up over 130 years of combined employment. Our electricians have been with us an average of 7 years and our office staff an average of 20 years.

Even with our high retention rate, we still need more project managers, estimators, and electricians. I encourage young people to learn about the programs offered by the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) in Piqua and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) in Clayton. The School-to-Apprenticeship program offered by these career centers allow high school seniors to work while attending school.

You don’t have to have any electrical experience to be hired as an apprentice electrician at Sollmann Electric. We provide on-the-job training and apprenticeship education. We are looking for reliable individuals who have a great work ethic and are eager to learn,” says Sollmann. Anyone interested in a position with Sollmann Electric Company may apply in person Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call the office at 937-492-0346 to schedule a time to come in and apply. For more information about a career as an electrician, visit www.SollmannElectric.com and click on “Employment.”

As for 2019, some of the projects we will be completing include Urbana New High School, Urbana, Ohio, Minster Local Schools Junior/Senior High School Renovation, Minster, Ohio; Grace Baptist Church Addition, Sidney, Ohio; Grob Systems Inc. New Engineering/Sales Facility, Bluffton, Ohio; two New ODOT Maintenance Facilities located in Marysville and Columbus, Ohio; Fabmetals, Inc. New Building, New Carlisle, OH; and Topre America Corporation Phase 3 and 4 Building Addition, Springfield, Ohio.

To learn more about Sollmann Electric Company, visit our website at www.SollmannElectric.com or contact me at 937-492-0346.