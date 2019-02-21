PERRY proTECH offers security solutions to clients

SIDNEY — PERRY proTECH Technology Division, based in Sidney, Ohio, had a strong year in 2018.

“The company consists of multiple lines of business,” said Perry Carfagna, PERRY proTECH president of the Technology Division, IT Division. “Growth was seen again in these multiple lines; IT/ Networking Sales, Managed Services, Project Based Hardware and Software Implementation Services, Physical Security Services, and Network Security Services. The reaction to the past year is one of enthusiasm as we look the growth and success PERRY proTECH has experienced.”

His report continues:

Our company is continuing to expand. We’ve opened a location in Polaris. We have also moved into our new facility in Indiana due to outgrowing our other locations. Our Managed Services Offerings have grown significantly. While the traditional business continued to grow, most customers are interested in the higher value of Managed Services for IT verses trying to procure, implement, and manage technology on their own.

PERRY proTECH offers multiple security solutions to protect client’s networks, data, and property. The benefits our clients are realizing is that PERRY proTECH’s expertise in technology is providing to be an asset while implementing Video and Access Control Systems that integrate into clients existing networking infrastructure. This, along with 53 years of Imaging expertise, positions PERRY proTECH as a premier provider in total business solutions.

We look forward to 2019 as we expand further in partnering with our customers to support their individual needs. PERRY proTECH is expanding, providing Security Solutions, and continuing to expand our Managed Services Offerings by adding more engineers to better service our markets. We serve thousands of companies of all sizes in a variety of industries, including financial, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government, telecommunications and office products, IT/Networking and Managed IT Services, Security Solutions, and other adjacent services in the office automation space.

Established by Rex Perry in 1965, PERRY proTECH is recognized as a leading provider of business technology solutions and products throughout Northern and Western Ohio, Northeastern Indiana, and Southern Michigan.