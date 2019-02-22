AT&T connectivity now in Airstream trailers

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream, maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, and AT&T have joined forces to offer 4G LTE data plans specifically designed for any Airstream vehicle.

The two companies already enable 2019 Airstream Classic travel trailers with embedded 4G LTE connectivity for Wi-Fi hotspots and more. Now, with Airstream Connected, any Airstream travel trailer or touring coach on the road today can add this feature to stay connected in the great outdoors with AT&T data plans.

The premium solution includes an external, high-gain roof-mounted antenna, mobile router and an embedded GPS locator. Customers also can easily manage connectivity settings, use integrated arrival and departure checklists and connect with Airstream technical support through the intuitive Airstream Connected mobile app.

“Our owners view their Airstream as a home-away-from-home and connectivity is part of so many households today,” said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. “Solving for this in a mobile environment brings the flexibility to stay connected with family and friends, offers increased peace of mind and provides the ability to work from anywhere. We’re thrilled to collaborate with AT&T to revolutionize the camping experience for every Airstream owner.”

“With IoT connectivity, we’re making it easier for people to stay connected and bring the conveniences of home to just about anywhere,” said Chris Penrose, president of IoT Solutions, AT&T. “Recreational vehicles are the next frontier for connected vehicles, bringing with them a whole new audience. We’re pleased to continue our exclusive relationship to provide connectivity for the most iconic RV manufacturer.”

Research shows that when campers have a reliable connection to the internet, they stay longer in the great outdoors and venture out more frequently.

Airstream Connected is offered exclusively through Airstream’s United States dealer network and requires professional installation. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Airstream Connected hardware is $999. Installation, taxes and data plans require additional fees.