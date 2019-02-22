Sielschott attends conference

SIDNEY — Danielle Sielschott, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney, was selected to attend the Edward Jones fourth annual Women’s Conference, Feb. 20-22 in St Louis, Missouri.

The conference recognized top female Edward Jones financial advisers and provided attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explored performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisers to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” said Alan Kindsvater, of Edward Jones Branch Training. “The success of women financial advisers is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”

Sielschott’s office is at 2631 N. Broadway Ave.