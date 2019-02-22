Vectren to replace gas lines in Sidney

SIDNEY — Contract crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren), a CenterPoint Energy company, have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Sidney as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Ohio.

In Sidney, nearly $1.5 million will go toward retiring nearly two miles of gas main and approximately 150 service lines in 2019. Since 2009, nearly 20 miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of 26 miles in Sidney through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

“We continue to modernize our pipeline infrastructure, replacing essentially all of our bare steel and cast iron pipeline throughout our Ohio territory,” said Richard Leger, vice president of regional operations for Indiana and Ohio. “Vectren remains focused on strengthening our system to not only meet federal requirements, but to also ensure the continued reliability and safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come.”

Streets affected during the first project include South Miami, East Court and East Poplar streets and Russell Road. Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Sidney where construction will take place in 2019.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” said Leger. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Sidney residents to please keep the following in mind:

• Exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

• Keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Sidney is one of more than 40 cities in Ohio undergoing this type of pipeline replacement. Since 2009, more than 430 miles have been retired, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. For information, visit Vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.