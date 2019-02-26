OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

COLUMBUS — A total of 16,951 job openings were posted online from Dec. 14, 2018, through Jan. 13, 2019, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from the Conference Board.

This was a decrease of 1,065 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects a decrease of 272 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 40.5 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 19 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 15 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 10.8 percent; and six-figure jobs, 14.8 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were McDonald’s Corp. in fourth place with 231 ads; Crown Equipment Corp., in sixth place with 189 ads; Speedway in eighth place with 170 ads; Bob Evans Farms Inc. in ninth place with 150 ads; CVS Health in 10th place with 145 ads; Domino’s in 12th place with 140 ads; Pizza Hut in 13th place with 139 ads; Lowe’s in 14th place with 135 ads; Wright State University in 20th place with 88 ads; AutoZone Inc. in 21st place with 88 ads; Advance Auto Parts Inc. in 23rd place with 86 ads; UPS in 24th place with 84 ads; KFC in 25th place with 79 ads; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 26th place with 77 ads; Taco bell in 30th place with 70 ads; Edison Community College in 34th place with 68 ads and Kroger Co. in 35th place with 67 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were retail supervisors, retail salespersons, registered nurses, truck drivers, food preparation and server supervisors, customer service representatives, software developers, food preparation workers and servers, cashiers and maintenance workers.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.