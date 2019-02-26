Sidney native AIA fellow

LOS ANGELES — Wyatt J. Frantom, a 1993 graduate of the Sidney High School and Upper Valley Joint Vocational School, has been elevated to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects.

AIA Fellows are recognized with the organization’s highest membership honor for exemplifying architectural excellence through exceptional work and significant contributions to the profession and to society. Only 3 percent of AIA members hold the distinction.

Frantom will receive his fellowship medal during the Investiture of Fellows Ceremony, June 7, at the AIA National Conference in Las Vegas, where he will also be speaking on the subject of international practice.

Frantom is a design director and senior associate in the Los Angeles office of Gensler and serves as a practice area leader in office buildings and corporate campuses. In his 20 years in practice, Frantom has worked on a variety of project types and specializes in largescale, complex international projects and performance-driven design. He has been recognized most recently as recipient of the 2014 BD+C 40-under-40 Award and the 2014 AIA National Young Architects Award.

Frantom is a graduate of the Ohio State University, holds a Master of Architecture from Rice University and is a licensed architect in the states of California and Texas. Among numerous leadership positions with the AIA and other organizations throughout his career, Frantom serves currently as programs chairman on the board of directors of the Los Angeles Headquarters Association and on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee.

Frantom is the son of Norman and Marcia Frantom and Mary Piatt-Bales, of Sidney, and is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.