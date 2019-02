CELINA — The Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina has announced a series of noncredit classes to be offered to area business people.

“Starting Right,” will meet Thursday, Feb. 28, and March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Trenary Hall Room 120. The fee is $35 per person.

“Quickbooks” will meet March 4 through March 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Dwyer Hall Room 194.

Advance registration is required. Call 419-586-0902 or email Carol.jones@wright.edu.