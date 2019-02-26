Emerson exec speaks at ONU

SIDNEY — Emerson executive Brent Schroeder addressed students of T.J. Smull College of Engineering at Ohio Northern University, Feb. 18.

His presentation was focused on “a global company’s perspective on engineering career opportunities” in reference to the company’s Sidney location, which serves as a global center of excellence for its compressor engineering and manufacturing.

During his presentation, Schroeder shared with the students about his personal career after graduating from Ohio Northern University in 1988, an Emerson overview, professional opportunities in STEM today and career considerations as they enter the workforce today.

As a graduate of Ohio Northern University’s engineering program himself, Schroeder once sat in the same seat as the students.

“I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career at Emerson,” he said. During his time attending the university, Schroeder had earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering while playing on the men’s varsity basketball and golf teams. Today, as group president of heating and air conditioning for Emerson, he encouraged all engineering students to realize what great opportunities exist today and challenged them to be prepared to manage their careers, continue learning and continue growing for the future.

Schroeder’s presentation was part of an annual event hosted by Ohio Northern University called the Spotts Lecture Series, which presents distinguished speakers to share with students the probable challenges that engineers and computer scientists will face in the profession. Ohio Northern has been hosting the series since 1986.