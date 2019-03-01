New offices for Catholic Social Services

Kathy Sell, left, director of Northern Counties Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, and Donald L. Grieshop, a member of the board of Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley, prepare to cut the ribbon on the Northern Counties office’s new location in the Coutview Center Building at 100 E. Court St., Sidney, Friday, Feb. 22.

Kathy Sell, left, director of Northern Counties Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, and Donald L. Grieshop, a member of the board of Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley, prepare to cut the ribbon on the Northern Counties office’s new location in the Coutview Center Building at 100 E. Court St., Sidney, Friday, Feb. 22. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_CSS-day.jpg Kathy Sell, left, director of Northern Counties Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Laura Roesch, CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, and Donald L. Grieshop, a member of the board of Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley, prepare to cut the ribbon on the Northern Counties office’s new location in the Coutview Center Building at 100 E. Court St., Sidney, Friday, Feb. 22. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_CSS-ribbon-cutting.jpg Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News