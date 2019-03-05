New Bremen business to provide space for entrepreneurs

NEW BREMEN – Owner Shelly Busse said her business, Coalesce, provides not only flexible work and meeting space to meet the needs of a burgeoning community of independent consultants and entrepreneurs, but also her services as a person with years of leadership ideas and experiences.

Busse said the work space, located at 111 W. Monroe St., in downtown New Bremen, provides all the tools needed, such as the very latest in responsive Wi-Fi, monitors, and working spaces that adapt to the users needs, including a large and small meeting room, and a private conference room.

Busse said she her own experiences inspired her to create this space for collaboration of people and ideas within a community of small businesses, entrepreneurs, those traveling through the area, and people who are working from a home office.

“The idea was developed after my years of experience with working with people to help them realize their goals,” she said. Busse believes this space will be a boon to new businesses and entrepreneurs who are on a tight budget.

“It’s scary to start a new business,” she said.

Coalesce provides access to an attractive professional space with which to meet with clients, according to Busse.

She added that while working from home can be advantageous, it can also leave a person feeling isolated and at times subject to distractions that can impact their productivity.

In the future, Busse wants to organize forums for interaction among businesses, as well as workshops for Women In Leadership.

Busse serves as the executive director of the Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance (AMBE). Previously, she worked for 18 years at Crown Equipment as a plant manager, then talent development.

Memberships can be obtained that allow 24/7 access to Coalesce by means of a scanner card.

More information can be found at coalesceplus.com; by emailing guesthappiness@coalesce.com; or calling Busse at 419-954-8018.

According to The Balance, an online entrepreneur magazine, the rise in self-employment has led to an explosion in demand for co-working space, particularly from millennials in tech industry startups.

Online magazine Deskmag’s 2017 Global Coworking Survey reported the number of co-working spaces is growing by 22 percent per year, and the number of co-working members is growing at 40 percent per year.

Multi-billion dollar tech superstars such as Uber and Instagram were incubated in co-working spaces.

Shelly Busse’s new business, Coalesce, aims to provide flexible work and meeting space, as well as her services as a person with years of leadership ideas and experiences. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_Coalesce2.jpg Shelly Busse’s new business, Coalesce, aims to provide flexible work and meeting space, as well as her services as a person with years of leadership ideas and experiences.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.