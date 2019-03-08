Edison State honors staff

PIQUA — Twenty-seven employees were recognized for a combined total of 275 years of service in their careers at Edison State Community College’s 40th annual employee recognition banquet, Feb. 22.

Enrollment Managers Stacey Bean and Christina Raterman emceed the event and presented the honorees with awards to highlight each of their unique talents, characteristics and commitment to Edison State. Kara Myers, coordinator of employee benefits and compensation, hosted the event and Dr. Doreen Larson, president, presented honorees with gifts and personally thanked each of them for their commitment to Edison State.

“Once again, the employee recognition team created an event that honored employee service and demonstrated our appreciation of each employee as an individual. From the individualized employee gifts, to the heartfelt Wall of Memories nominating remarks, the entire evening reflected the Edison State values of quality service and a commitment to a positive work environment,” said Larson.

The following employees were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State: 30 years: Alice Gurklies; 25 years: Betty Blue and Rhonda Rich; 20 years: Cathy Barrow; 15 years: Steve Rogge; 10 years: Marva Archibald, Jill Bobb, Mary Bornhorst, Loleta Collins, Rachel Detraz, Sharon Farling, Maura Felts, Herbert Head, Leah Shreves, Julie Willenbrink; five years: Susan Barth, Beth Bengough, Lisa Grinstead, Erynn Hanford, Elisha Hicks, Vickie Kirk, Bruce McKenzie, Peggy Montgomery, Caryn Scott, Joshua Scully, John Shishoff, and Shawn Yan.

During the banquet, it was announced that portraits of former faculty members Anna Hudelson and David Johnson would be added to Edison State’s Wall of Memories.

Hudelson, who spent more than 20 years as a professor in the Office Systems Administration department at Edison State, was selected for her unwavering devotion to students.

Johnson, an English professor at Edison State for more than 30 years, was selected for being a dedicated instructor and leader. He was one of Edison State’s first, full-time faculty members and has remained dedicated to the school even in retirement.

The Wall of Memories, established in 1998 by members of the Academic Forum, is dedicated to former Edison State employees who significantly impacted the lives of students, faculty and staff, who will forever be recognized as part of the college community.