MINSTER — The Minster Community Fund has named Leslie Tyler to its distribution committee.

She fills the vice president role that was previously held by Tricia Pohl, who served the board for five years.

Tyler is St. Augustine’s business manager. She is a graduate of Minster High School and the Ohio State University.

The Minster Community Fund, a nonprofit organization, was established to promote and support charitable endeavors benefiting citizens of the Minster School District.