Airstream plans customer advisory board

JACKSON CENTER — Nearly 70 years after the first Airstream expedition around the world, makers of the iconic “silver bullet” trailers announced the creation of a customer advisory board that will help shape the direction of the company and its products.

The 12-member group will comprise current Airstream owners, representing a diversity of personal and professional experiences with Airstream’s line of travel trailers and touring coaches. Board members will serve one-year terms on an all-volunteer basis and interact quarterly with company leadership.

“The members of the customer advisory board will be intimately involved in shaping the future of Airstream,” said Justin Humphreys, chief operating officer of Airstream Inc. “We know that our biggest fans can be our toughest critics, but we also know that’s where the best ideas begin. The Airstream community is filled with so much thoughtfulness and talent. We can’t wait to get started.”

Airstream owners are encouraged to apply on the company’s website. Although the position is unpaid, selected applicants will be flown to the company’s corporate headquarters and manufacturing center in Ohio to meet with executives. Among the leaders who will work with the Board are executives overseeing business strategy, manufacturing, product development, marketing, and sales.

“In 1951, our founder traveled across the world with a caravan of Airstreamers, men and women who wanted nothing more than to seek adventure and see the world,” said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream Inc. “It was the first road test, and it taught us the value of a customer feedback loop. We’ve never lost sight of that, and the new customer advisory board is yet another opportunity to connect with and learn from our customers.”

In addition to guiding overall strategy, members of the customer advisory board will take part in early product previews, discuss product roadmaps, and provide counsel for upcoming initiatives. The company plans to update the group regularly on initiatives developed from the Board’s recommendations.

To submit an application to the Airstream Customer Advisory Board, visit https://www.airstream.com/owners/airstream-customer-advisory-board/.