Monnier joins St. Henry Bank

ST. HENRY — Alex Monnier, of Minster, has joined the St. Henry Bank as a loan officer.

Monnier’s primary duties are focused on lending to commercial agriculture and consumers for existing and new customers. He will be working in the main office in St. Henry. A graduate of Franklin University in Columbus, Monnier has more than 15 years of banking experience.

“We are pleased to add such a quality individual to our staff. This will continue our strong presence in the market,” said David J. Romer, president.