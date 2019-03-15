Becker named to AgGrad 30 Under 30

AUSTIN, Texas – On National Ag Day, AgGrad announced winners of the first ever AgGrad 30 Under 30 Awards, a program created to celebrate the young professionals shaping the future of agriculture. Fourteen judges selected winners from peer and self nominations based on contributions in their career, community, and the industry at large. Winners will be featured on AgGrad’s social media channels and in a special print and online publication.

Meg Becker, of Botkins, Ohio, is one of such recognized. Becker is a graduate of The Ohio State University where she majored in agricultural communication. As a marketing specialist with Cargill Animal Nutrition, Becker is responsible for the development and execution of strategic dairy marketing communications plans for Provimi, Cargill’s premix and nutrition business based out of Brookville, Ohio.

A Shelby County native and graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, Becker volunteers with local 4-H chapters, FCCLA contests, and Holy Angels Catholic Church. She is also active in national organizations including Agriculture Future America (AFA) and the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA).

Recipients of this award find the recognition both personally and professionally rewarding. AgGrad 30 Under 30 is bringing together the brightest minds and future leaders of agriculture together to collaborate and advance the industry as a whole.

“I am excited and humbled to be a part of this group of dynamic leaders,” said Becker. “As agriculture continues to change and innovate, it is our duty to network and grow as leaders across the industry.”

“As the agriculture industry transforms, the need for talent is accelerating,” said Janette Barnard, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at DecisionNext. “Innovative leaders who challenge the status quo, think long term and build people are what this industry needs. It’s exciting to recognize the young people who embody these qualities with AgGrad 30 Under 30.”

“We are very excited to recognize our first class of AgGrad 30 Under 30 winners,” said Tim Hammerich, Founder of AgGrad. “These 30 individuals are at the forefront of agriculture and will one day be the leaders in agribusiness, innovation and technology, education and advocacy, entrepreneurship, and production.”

AgGrad was established in 2015 with the mission of “helping young professionals find their place in modern agriculture.” The company accomplishes this mission by providing a job board, blog posts, career profiles, “AgGrad Live” (a Facebook Live show), daily snapchat stories, and a weekly podcast called the “Future of Agriculture.” All is provided at zero cost to students and young professionals and supported by participating agribusinesses.

For more information about AgGrad 30 Under 30, visit the website: 30under30.ag.