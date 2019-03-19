Emerson IT visits Dayton school

SIDNEY — Three IT leaders from Emerson visited the Dayton Regional STEM School’s “Girls in IT” program, March 5, for a special classroom conversation with middle school and high school students.

Emerson is a global technology and engineering company. Its Copeland compressors, manufactured in Sidney, are found inside air conditioning systems for homes and commercial buildings and in refrigeration systems at retailers, restaurants and other institutions worldwide.

During the classroom visit, students had the opportunity to hear from Tracy Reiter, vice president and chief information officer, Lisa Beasley, director of IT, and Kelli McEldowney, manager of IT.

“While touring the Dayton Regional STEM School, I was impressed with the level of engagement that the students have in their learning process. I was happy to have this opportunity to share information about Emerson and careers in IT. It is important to promote STEM-related opportunities to these students to encourage further interest in these career paths,” said McEldowney.