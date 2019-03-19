Three join State of Heart board

GREENVILLE — State of the Heart Care, in Greenville, has named three members to its board of directors.

Lauren Hentry, executive direcotr of the Wayne HealthCare Foundation in Greenville, Twyla Hayes, co-owner and creative director of Brand it Marketing Communications in Rockford, and Jordan Francis, director of wellness serivces at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville, have recently joined the board.

State of the Heart Care is a nonprofit hospice care-provider serving Adams, Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Jay, Randolph and Wayne counties in Indiana and Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Preble, Shelby and Van Wert counties in Ohio.