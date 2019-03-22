Place passes inspector exam

WAPAKONETA — TJ Place, of TJ Place Home Inspections in Wapakoneta, has taken and passed the nationally-recognized National Home Inspector Examination.

The NHIE is used by 31 states to assess home-inspector competence. It is developed, maintained and administered by the Examination Board of Professional Home Inspectors (EBPHI), an independent, nonprofit organization.

“Our mission is to provide a valid, reliable and legally defensible examination for states and others who need to assess home inspector competency,” said Don Norman, president of EBPHI. “We congratulate those who have passed this rigorous exam.”

EBPHI serves the public interest by establishing the standard of competence for the home inspection profession. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the organization does not depend on membership dues revenue, focusing wholly on consumer protection in home inspector-competency assessment.

In 2017, there were 6,787 exams administered.