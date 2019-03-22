Midmark seeks engineers

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, will host an open house, April 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Midmark campus in Versailles.

Midmark encourages engineers of various backgrounds to attend, including mechanical, electrical, manufacturing, quality and software engineers with a minimum of three years of experience preferred. In addition to engineers, experienced marketing and IT professionals are also welcome to attend as well. The open positions are in Versailles.

For information, visit midmark.com/careers.