Kona Ice moves to Vandalia

VANDALIA — Industrial Property Brokers Principal Tim Echemann has announced that his firm represented the buyer in a 4,800-square-foot Vandalia commercial property to a Kona Ice franchise operator who plans to use the facility to produce its flavored ice and for storage, including keeping its neighborhood-serving, Kona Shaved Ice trucks indoors.

Kona Ice is a mobile, Hawaiian-style shaved ice franchise based in Florence, Kentucky.

Kona Ice franchisers Allen and Sarah Lay purchased the building at 3888 Lightner Road from Della and Wayne Voris for an undisclosed price. The property formerly operated as a Siemens Transmission Automotive repair shop.

The husband and wife business owners operate Kona Shaved Ice trucks in North Dayton, Greenville, Urbana, Troy, Piqua and Sidney. They are relocating from a facility in Troy. The business currently operates with 15 employees and the owners plan to expand to 20 in the near future.