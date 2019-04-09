OhioMeansJobs releases data about area online job postings

COLUMBUS — A total of 18,187 job openings were posted online from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13 for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to data from the Conference Board.

This was a increase of 1,236 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects a decrease of 385 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at www.ohiomeansjobs.com.

Ads for jobs paying $50,000-$79,000 comprised 42.4 percent of the ads. Ads for jobs paying $30,000 to $49,000 annually comprised 19 percent of those placed. Ads for entry level jobs, paying less than $30,000 were 14.4 percent of the total; those paying $80,000 to $99,000, 12.2 percent; and six-figure jobs, 12 percent.

Employers with a local presence among those placing the most ads were Kettering Health Network in first place with 768 ads; Mercy Health in second place with 540 ads; Premier health partners in third place with 345 ads; McDonald’s Corp. in fourth place with 227 ads; Crown Equipment Corp., in seventh place with 185 ads; Speedway in eighth place with 172 ads; Lowe’s in 10th place with 161 ads; Bob Evans Farms Inc. in 11th place with 151 ads; CVS Health in 12th place with 143 ads; Pizza Hut in 13th place with 141 ads; Advance Auto Parts Inc. in 18th place with 99 ads; Wright State University in 23rd place with 89 ads; Auto Zone in 24th place with 88 ads; U.S. Department of Vetrans Affairs in 27th place with 80 ads; Taco Bell in 30th place with 72 ads; the Kroger Co. in 31st place with 69 ads; Emerson in 32nd place with 69 ads; Chipotle in 33rd place with 67 ads and UPS in 34th place with 66 ads.

The 10 top occupations that employers sought workers to fill were registered nurses, retail supervisors, retail salespersons, truck drivers, food preparation and server supervisors, software developers, customer service representatives, food preparation workers and servers, information security analysts and maintenance workers.

