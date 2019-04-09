Edison State to recognize administrative professionals

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present a program on Wednesday, April 24, in recognition of Administrative Professional Day that salutes the many contributions of support staff throughout the area. The Office Systems and Administration Advisory Committee at Edison State sponsors the program.

The program is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“This will be the 27th year that we have honored administrative professionals,” said Marva Archibald, assistant professor of occupational healthcare and administration at Edison State. “We hold this event each year to celebrate the many contributions that administrative professionals bring to the workplace.”

The day’s events are made possible by this year’s corporate sponsors, which include Edison State Community College; Emerson; Greenville National Bank; Hobart/ITW Food Group; the city of Piqua; Upper Valley Career Center-Adult Division; and Wilson Health.

The featured speaker at this year’s program will be Mike Alden, director of Process Excellence at Wilson Health. Alden is responsible for introducing and implementing LEAN processes throughout the hospital. The basis of LEAN is to review processes from the patient’s standpoint, and to eliminate steps that do not add value to the patient experience.

During his address titled, “Overcoming the Challenges in Office Administration,” Alden will discuss the ways in which support staff can overcome obstacles through various LEAN tactics for an efficient approach to working.

“Administrative professionals are the heart of any office,” said Gloria A. Harpest, administrative vice president of human resources and marketing of Greenville National Bank and Chairperson for the Occupational Health and Administration Advisory Committee at Edison State. “Smooth operation in today’s office is contingent on administrative professionals who are organized in every aspect of their work life.”

There will be four breakout sessions addressing pertinent topics: “Interpersonal Relationships and Skills,” “Email Tips,” “Information Security: Protecting Your Personal Information in a Connected World,” and “Leadershift: Showing Up Strong When Things Go Wrong.”

Those interested in participating must register by April 19. The cost to attend is $35 per person, which includes admission to all sessions, a buffet lunch and refreshments, and entry into the drawing for door prizes. The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

For more information, contact Archibald by calling 937-778-7908 or emailing marchibald@edisonohio.edu.