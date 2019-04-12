Rhodes State to host free manufacturing training in May

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) will offer Basic Manufacturing Pathway classes May through June, at Rhodes State College, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. This seven-week class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 7 to June 19, 2019.

This class will include the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council’s (MSSC), Certified Production Technician (CPT), credential. Students will take MSSC assessments in manufacturing processes, quality, safety and maintenance awareness with the opportunity to earn certificates in each of these four modules. Students who earn passing scores in all four will earn the MSSC’s nationally-recognized CPT certificate. This upgraded program will include hands-on training with the SkillBoss trainer that was recently acquired by Rhodes State College.

Students may also earn the WCOMC’s Basic Certification, a regionally-recognized credential. Students earning this credential will receive information on employment opportunities and other events weekly to enhance their opportunities to attain employment.

The cost of the MSSC assessments for Lima City residents will be paid by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to Rhodes State by the City of Lima. MSSC assessment costs for non-Lima city residents may be covered through another grant from Rhodes State. Interested persons may register by calling the WCOMC at 419-995-8353 by May 6.