Edison State nursing class pass exam

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has announced that 100-percent of the Fall 2018 nursing graduates passed the National Council Licensing Examination.

“The 100-percent pass rate for our most recent nursing graduates is one of many indicators of both the quality of instruction and support from the Edison State faculty and the commitment of our students to do their best throughout their program,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “These graduates will continue to excel in both patient care and healthcare leadership.”

The exam, developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, is utilized by states and other jurisdictions to determine licensure as a registered nurse, to ensure public protection and to measure the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively as a newly licensed, entry-level nurse.

There were 36 graduates from the nursing program who took the exam, with 36 earning a passing score.