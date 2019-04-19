Midmark promotes Stahl

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, has announced that Jerry Stahl was promoted to vice president of corporate accounts overseeing Midmark’s medical channel relations and national contracts.

Stahl has been with Midmark for 25 years, and in that time, he has had roles in marketing, sales support, sales operations and most recently, held the position of director of corporate accounts. He is also a past board member of Healthcare Manufacturer’s Management Council.

Stahl received a Bachelor of Science in finance from Miami University.