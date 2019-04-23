Agent at Edward Jones conference

SIDNEY — Danielle Sielschott, who has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney since 2005, was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, April 23 to 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The prestigious annual event honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 17,000 financial advisers.

The meeting pools Edward Jones’s most successful financial advisers for a discussion with Penny Pennington, Edward Jones’s managing partner, on issues facing the firm and the financial services industry as a whole.

Sielschott’s office is at 2631 N. Broadway Ave. Her website is www.edwardjones.com/danielle-sielschott.