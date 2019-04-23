SHS students at Industry Interview Day

SIDNEY — The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County coordinated an Industry Interview Day at Sidney High School, April 16.

Twelve companies and approximately 100 students participated throughout the day. The upperclassmen interviewed with multiple companies as prospective employees, while the underclassmen utilized the experience to learn the interview process and become better prepared to enter the workforce.

This activity culminated a portion of the curriculum covered in the Workforce Academy courses and will apply to the students’ year-end exam. Attire, handshakes, introductions and question responses were all evaluated, and students received personal feedback to help them in their future career paths.

Workforce Partnership is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to align industry and education to meet the skills and workforce needs in Shelby County.