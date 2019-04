GREENVILLE — State of the Heart Care has announced that Mike Schlamb, of Greenville, has joined its board of directors.

Schlamb is the co-owner of R.J. Warner Insurance Agency, with locations in Greenville, Arcanum and Troy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Wright State University and is a certified insurance counselor. He is also involved in the community as a member of the Knights of Columbus and local Elks Club.