Area Energy & Electric Inc. receives Associated Builders and Contractors 2019 Excellence in Construction Award

SIDNEY – Area Energy & Electric, Inc. was presented with the Excellence in Construction Award for the Sunrise Uniopolis project on April 18 by the Associated Builders and Contractors Inc.

In 2016, Sunrise Cooperative became the largest co-op in Ohio with 40 facilities supporting 7,000 members and nearly $900 million in annual sales. To better serve its members, Sunrise’s efforts have been focused on increasing efficiency of its facilities and the farming operations of its members through implementation of new technology and centralized locations.

In January 2018, renovations began on an agricultural facility in Uniopolis for Sunrise Cooperative. The goal of the project was to increase and improve Sunrise’s capabilities at this site and included state-of-the-art automation and controls as well as improvements to its delivery and logistics operations. Area Energy & Electric, Inc. was awarded the $3.5 million electrical contract to provide the needed electrical infrastructure.

Extensive site work was required on the 25-acre Sunrise site to prepare for the addition of multiple buildings and storage locations. In preparation for the added electrical components, 3,500 linear feet of underground excavations were completed to support the installation of 14,000 feet of underground conduit, 10,500 feet of primary cables and 7,000 feet of fiber optic cables.

To increase efficiency and productivity, the entire facility was designed to include various automated processes. The extensive scope of the automation and controls included 52 lighting control sensors, 211 motor feeds controlling a total of 3,600 horse power, seven motor control centers that total 5,600 amps of 480 volt 3 phase equipment, 10 strategically located HMI operation panels, four motor controlling load-out stations and a card reader system that controls distribution of 25,000 gallons of fuel.

A shared commitment to safety between Sunrise Cooperative and Area Energy & Electric, Inc. allowed 31,844 hours be completed without a single safety incident, all while working at heights of 180 feet and in the presence of various hazardous chemicals. The perfect safety record is a clear indicator of the project leadership’s commitment to safety and the unwavering support of the safety policy by each employee on the project, officials said.

The working relationship between Sunrise and Area spans many years, includes many facilities and has operated in multiple states. The commitment to Sunrise’s mission has allowed Area Energy & Electric, Inc. to continue to serve as a trusted and reliable resource and ally, officials said.

“The team on this project exemplified the technical proficiency and professionalism that all contractors should strive for,” said Jon Ranly, Area Energy & Electric Inc. business development manager.