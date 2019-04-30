May 4 is Free Comic Book Day at SC Collectibles

PIQUA – SC Collectibles in Piqua is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on May 4: Free Comic Book Day.

Each year, thousands of participating stores give away more than 5 million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy and seeing people of all ages – children, teens and adults – sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” Fred Billing, owner of SC Collectibles, said. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to SC Collectibles on May 4 because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

This is the 18th year SC Collectibles will celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

“With awesome titles like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Billing said. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at SC Collectibles at 987 E. Ash St. inside the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Call 937-773-0950 or follow SC Collectibles on Facebook for more information.