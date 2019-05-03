Livestream to focus on advertising on Google

NEW BREMEN – For next week’s celebration of National Small Business Week, Marketing Essentials has partnered with the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce to present another livestream with Google: Drive Business Results from Google Ads.

This free event will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce (Lockkeeper’s House).

Small businesses can learn about the different advertising campaign types, receive a how-to on increasing leads and sales and more. Marketing Essentials’ agency Google My Business expert Jessica Lammers will be on hand to answer any questions after the livestream.

Seats are limited. Individuals can call the chamber at 419-629-0313 or visit https://hubs.ly/H0hC9V00 to reserve a seat.