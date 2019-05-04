Choice One Engineering breaks ground on office expansion

SIDNEY – Choice One Engineering broke ground on April 26 for a building expansion that will nearly double its footprint in Sidney.

The civil engineering and surveying company, founded in 1994, has planned the expansion in response to rapid hiring and the need for updated space in its current location at 440 E. Hoewisher Road.

The company moved into its present building, the former Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District office, in 1999. Since that time, the firm has added nearly 30 employees and has grown the size and reach of its business significantly, opening additional offices in Loveland and Portland, Indiana, to serve public and private clients throughout Ohio, eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

The building expansion, expected to be completed in November, will increase the company’s square footage from 4,320 to 7,100 and will include a larger conference room, more desks for more employees, additional restrooms, storage areas and a larger kitchen/break area. The expansion will be constructed by Weigandt Construction of Minster.

With the rapid growth, the firm’s existing building has become a little crowded.

“We have worked hard at Choice One to provide our employees with a great work environment,” President Matt Hoying said, “and part of that environment includes our physical facility. As we’ve added more employees, we’ve found it increasingly hard to provide adequate work space for individuals and challenging to fit everyone into one meeting space in our current building.”

Indeed, 2018 was a year of growth for Choice One Engineering. Over the course of the year, Choice One hired four new employees, bringing the companywide total to 44. Three engineers achieved their professional licenses, bringing the company’s total to 16 professional engineers and three professional surveyors.

Last year also brought a growth in services at Choice One, as landscape architecture was added to Choice One’s existing services of civil engineering and surveying. In 2019, the firm also took first place in the Dayton Business Journal’s Best Places to Work competition and was named one of the top 30 fastest growing businesses in the Dayton region by the same publication.

Choice One plans to hire an additional four employees for the Sidney office in 2019, as well as accommodate an increasing number of engineering/surveying co-ops at this location.

“We’ve been planning for this expansion for a long time,” Hoying said. “We’re excited to get the process underway to continue to grow our culture of purpose, enjoyment and helpfulness that will impact not just our clients but our families and communities as well.”